Rep. Schiff says committed to strengthening US ties with free and independent Artsakh

In a message on Armenia’s Independenc Day, Congressman Adam Schiff has reiterated his committment to deepening the ties between the United States, Armenia and, and a free and independent Artsakh.

Below is the full text of the message:

Today, I join with my Armenian-American constituents and Armenians around the world to mark the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

The road to independence has not been easy, but time and time again, Armenians have proven that they are survivors. Having persevered through war and genocide, the Armenian people have emerged from these terrors united to secure a better future for their families and people. In the United States, Armenian-Americans continue to illustrate what an essential part of the national fabric they are with contributions in every field — from government, law, arts and education to science, medicine, and engineering — that serve as an inspiration to us all.

As we mark this anniversary, we must also rededicate ourselves to confronting the continued threats to Armenia and Artsakh, especially as we approach the one-year anniversary of the six-week war in Nagorno-Karabakh. We must do everything we can to bring liberation and peace to our Armenian brothers and sisters abroad.

I will always stand with the Armenian people, and remain committed to deepening the ties between the United States, Armenia and, and a free and independent Artsakh.