Queen congratulates Armenian President on Independence Day

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s indepndence.

The message reads:

“On the occasion of Independence Day, I would like to convey my congratulations to Your Excellency and send my best wishes to the people of Armenia.

“I am hopeful that after a difficult year, we can look forward to overcoming global health challenges and having better times in the future.”