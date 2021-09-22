Minsk Group Co-Chairs to meet Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in New York

The OSCE Minsk Group Ci-Chairs will meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

He said the OSCE Minsk Group is not “idle.” “Contacts continue, maybe not so public, but nevertheless. And our co-chair of the Minsk Group visited Baku and Yerevan, held a number of meetings there, including on the highest level.”

“Currently, the three co-chairs are planning to meet in New York with each other and with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. If this happens, it would be a good sign that the process of normalization between the two countries has taken a practical shape. We continue to view the Minsk Group as an important tool to advance the peace process,” Rudenko added.