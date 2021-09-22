CSTO to hold “Thunder-2021” special exercise in Armenia

From 24 to 28 September, a special exercise “Thunder-2021” will be held on the territory of the Republic of Armenia featuring units of anti-drug services, internal affairs agencies and special services that are part of the special forces of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the CSTO. The exercise will be held in accordance with the 2021 plan for joint training of command and control bodies and formations of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system.

During the first phase, the combined special forces groups of the competent authorities of the CSTO member states and the Armed Forces of Armenia will work out training and practical tasks in mountainous terrain.

Special forces from the CSTO member states, together with units of the Armed Forces and Border Troops of Armenia, will work out interaction, acquire experience and skills in participating in a special operations in conditions as close as possible to combat.

During the second phase of the exercise, competitions in tactical shooting from military weapons will be held, practical actions of joint operational-combat groups of special forces will be played out.