Armenia’s investment climate presented to Dutch businessmen

On the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of Armenia’s Independence an online presentation on the investment climate of Armenia was held by the Enterprise Armenia in Veldhoven city, which is considered the IT center of the Netherlands, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands reports.

The event was organized by a joint initiative of the Embassy and the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Eindhoven Willy van de Kerkhof.

Ambassador Tigran Balayan and Honorary Consul Willy van de Kerkhof opened the event.

In his opening remarks Ambassador Balayan briefed the attendees on the path Armenia has passed since its independence, the encountered hardships, ongoing reforms in governance and economy. Amb. Balayan also referred to the centuries-old Dutch-Armenian bonds, current state of bilateral collaboration and its prospects.

Afterwards the colleagues from Enterprise Armenia virtually presented a general overview on the investment environment in Armenia, its legislation, current level of the Armenian-Dutch economic relations and the possibilities Armenia can offer to enable foreign investors’ entrance into bigger markets.

At the end of the presentation the participants received informative booklets on economic activities and investment possibilities of Armenia. The presentation was followed by a reception.

CEOs and representatives of leading Dutch companies engaged in car production, IT, medical and agricultural equipment,, as well as ex-members of the Dutch Parliament, representatives of local authorities, businessmen, dignities from the sphere of sport were present at the event.

Below are the opening remarks by Ambassador Tigran Balayan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence:

Meneer Burgemeester,

Meneer Honorair Consul van de Kerkhof,

Geachte vrienden,

Distinguished guests,

Dames en heren,

It is my utmost pleasure to welcome you here on this special occasion. 30 years ago, Armenians, united in their dream, voted for independence and embarked on the state-building process. Those 30 years were marked not only with many achievements and milestones, but also with defeats, challenges and struggles. Hence, on this day, I would like to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to defend our Motherland.

Today, as we enter the next decade of our re-established statehood, we have a clear vision and forward-looking aspirations of having a strong democratic state with vigorous market economy, serving as a bridge between different civilisations.

Geachte vrienden,

Marking this day in the Netherlands has a unique symbolism, given the rich history of Armenian-Duch relations throughout history and the strong partnership we enjoy today.

The first indications of Armenian-Dutch contacts date back to the 4th century, when the Armenian clergyman Saint Servatius was established in Maastricht and became the first bishop of the Netherlands. The Armenian-Dutch relations were especially active during the 13th century, when on the way to the East, Dutch merchants visited Cilician Armenia and established business contacts with the local Armenian merchants. In the 16th century Armenian merchants were travelling to Amsterdam, where they established trading houses, engaged in the sale of paints, spices, carpets, precious stones, silk. It is remarkable that the trade monopoly of silk belonged to the Armenians until 1765. In this period, the city of Amsterdam became the center of their activities. The local Armenians even had established a market (known as the “Eastern Market”) in the Netherlands.

Based on this rich legacy, since independence, the relationship between Armenia and the Netherlands has been built upon shared values and strong people-to-people ties, not only in the bilateral framework, but also in the context of the cooperation with the European Union. The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which entered into force last year, gives additional impetus to our already strong relations and opens up new opportunities for Dutch investors to come to Armenia.

The promotion of investment is one of the key priorities of Armenian economic policy. The Government of Armenia embarked on comprehensive reforms to provide incentives to foreign investors, creating a favorable investment and business environment, increasing the transparency of the regulatory framework, and ensuring sustainable economic growth in Armenia. The “open door” investment policy makes Armenia one of the most open investment regimes among emerging market countries.

Today, as we gathered here to discuss the business opportunities in Armenia, I am confident that the presentations of my colleagues on investment possibilities in Armenia will give you a better understanding of the business environment in such sectors as Smart agriculture, High tech (IT), Tourism, Winemaking, etc and will guide you to explore the vast opportunities of our country.

With this, I would like to thank you for being with us today and wish you a true Dutch gezellig!