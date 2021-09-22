SocietyTop

Armenian flash mob in Tokyo on Independence Day – Photos

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 22, 2021, 13:32
Several Armenian women living in Tokyo held a flash mob in Armenian costumes in Asakusa historical and cultural district on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, the Embassy of Armenia in Japan informs.

