Armenian flash mob in Tokyo on Independence Day – Photos

Several Armenian women living in Tokyo held a flash mob in Armenian costumes in Asakusa historical and cultural district on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, the Embassy of Armenia in Japan informs.
