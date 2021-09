In honor of 30 years of independence of the Republic of Armenia and the warm ties of the Armenian and Maastricht communities, the tricolor Red-Blue-Orange flag of Armenia was waving next to the Dutch and Maastricht flags at the Maastricht City Hall on Septembe 21.

The Armenian Cultural Foundation Ani and the Armenian Apostolic Church in Maastricht thanked on behalf of the Armenian community the city council for this gesture of friendship.