The Spanish La Liga has congratulated Armenia on Independence Day. It has shared a video of Armenia international Varazdat Haroyan congratulating Armenia on 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

Cadiz announced the signing of Haroyan from Astana in May on a two-year contract, with Astana confirming his departure from their club on 24 June 2021. He made his La Liga debut for Cadiz, starting in a 1-1 draw against Levante on 14 August 2021.