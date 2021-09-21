Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenian leaders on Independence Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

President Putin noted that Russia and Armenia are closely cooperating in various sectors and added that constructive partnership has been established with the EAEU, CSTO and CIS.

“Relations with Armenia are based on good traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual closeness. Their further development in an allied spirit undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples,” the President of Russia emphasized.