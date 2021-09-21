Park of Life to be established in Yerevan in memory of fallen soldiers

A Park of Life will be established in Yerevan՛s Botanical Garden in memory of those killed in the Artsakh wars, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said addressing the main event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence in the Republic Square.

Trees symbolizing their life and presence will be planted, and the culmination of the park will be the Tree of Life, symbolizing the lives of all our martyrs and their homeland.

The Tree of Life, symbolizing the martyrs and their lives sacrifices for the homeland will crown the park.

“It will not be a memorial, it will be a park of life, where children will run, make noise, play, young people will have fun, adults will walk and talk, and that park will stand as a reminded that they died for all these people to live, for Armenia and Artsakh to live,” the Prime Minister said.

“The endurance of Armenia and Artsakh, the peaceful and developing Armenian statehood must become the victory they created.,” Pashinyan added.