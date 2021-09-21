France will spare no effort to find a lasting solution to Karabakh conflict – Macon

France will spare no effort to find a lasting solution to the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of 30th anniversary of independence.

“I appreciate the significant path that the Armenian people have taken exactly 30 years ago since gaining independence to build a modern, democratic state. Thus, overcoming a number of trials, your country has managed to strengthen the activities of the institutions,” Mr. Macron said.

“France and Armenia are connected with a privileged relationship deeply rooted in history. These close and trusting friendly relations continue today in all spheres. I hope that this connection, which is the wealth of our bilateral relations, will deepen in various areas of cooperation, such as culture, education, healthcare or economy,” he added.

“France wants to play a role in bringing peace to the region, and it is in that spirit that it stands by Armenia to help it overcome the challenges it faces a year after the bloody war in Nagorno-Karabakh. In this regard, France will be particularly committed to preserving the region’s rich cultural heritage, which reflects the uniqueness and richness of the South Caucasus,” Emmanuel Macron continued.

Finally, he said, “we will spare no effort to find a lasting solution to the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, to stabilize the situation in the South Caucasus in favor of regional development and prosperity.”

The French president stressed that it also implies the resumption of the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. “France, as a co-chairing country, is ready to support this issue.”