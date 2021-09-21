China’s Xi Jinping congratulates Armenia on Independence Day, hails bilateral relations

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and the friendly people of Armenia on 30th anniversary of Independence.

“At present, the relations between China and Armenia continue to develop dynamically. China and Armenia support each other in key issues of mutual interest, the cooperation within the framework of the joint construction of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative is developing steadily, significant achievements have been registered in the joint fight against the coronavirus epidemic,” President Xi Jinping said in a message to Armen Sarkissian.

“I highly appreciate the Armenian-Chinese relations, I am ready to make efforts together with you to deepen the mutual political trust, to strengthen the traditional friendly relations, to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in different spheres for the benefit of the two countries and peoples,” he added.