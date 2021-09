Armenian FM to attend UN General Assembly session, meet Minsk Group Co-Chair in New York

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for New York today for a working visit. The Foreign Minister will participate in the works of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Minister Mirzoyan is expected to have a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session.

The Foreign Minister will also hold a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.