Armenian flag raised in front of Ottawa City Hall

Siranush Ghazanchyan

September 21, 2021, 23:59

The Armenian flag was raised in front of Ottawa City Hall on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence. Attending the ceremony were Armenia's Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.