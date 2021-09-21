SocietyTopVideo

Armenian flag raised in front of Ottawa City Hall

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 21, 2021, 23:59
Less than a minute

The Armenian flag was raised in front of Ottawa City Hall on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

Attending the ceremony were Armenia’s Ambassador to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 21, 2021, 23:59
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button