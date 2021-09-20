Pashinyan congratulates Putin on victory in State Duma elections

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the victory of the United Russia Party in the State Duma elections. The message states:

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the convincing victory of the United Russia party in the State Duma elections in the Russian Federation. The results of the elections show the support of Russian citizens for the political course pursued by the country’s political leadership.

I wish you to implement all the ideas and projects for the sake of prosperity and well-being of the Russian people.

I am confident that the close cooperation of the newly elected National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the newly convened State Duma will make a significant contribution to the promotion of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.”

President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party looks set for another big win in the country’s parliamentary elections, despite a drop in support.

Initial results showed that with 90% of votes counted, United Russia had won nearly 50%, followed by the Communist Party with about 20%.