Two residents of Armenia’s Kotayk province end up in territory under Azerbaijani control

Two residents of Kasakh community of Armenia’s Kotayk region turn off the highway while driving along the Goris-Vorotan road and ended up in the territory under Azerbaijani control.

The National Security Service (NSS) was alarmed about the incident on September 18, at 9 pm.

The NSS is working with the Federal Security Service of Russia to find them.

The results will be announced later.