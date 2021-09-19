Pope prays for “those being unjustly held in foreign countries”

Pope Francis then prayed for “those being unjustly held in foreign countries,” Vatican News reports.

He noted that unfortunately there are numerous cases, all very different and often complicated. “I hope that these people may as soon as possible return home”, he said.

The Pope referred to the Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan in an Easter message on April 4.

“May prisoners of conflicts be freed in eastern Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh, he added, and may the arms race be curbed,” the Pope then said.