Over $200,000 raised for Lebanon Armenians at event organized by ACF

Asbarez – Heeding the call from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee, the Armenian Cultural Foundation’s Lebanon-Armenian Relief Committee organized a fund-raising event on Thursday at the courtyard of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Catholic Church, where a capacity crowd came together to raise more than $200,000 in assistance for our sisters and brothers in Lebanon.

As has been the case during all national crisis, the Western U.S. Armenian community members and benefactors, joined by the Western Region ARF chapters, which, on their own had organized similar events, and staying true to the “One Nation, One Future” motto, once again, rose to the occasion.