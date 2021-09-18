President Sarkissian invites participants of Summit of Minds to Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian participated in the opening of the annual Summit of Minds in Chamonix, France and delivered a keynote speech.

The summit brought together the politicians, representatives of well-known think tanks, world-famous companies in the field of high technology, scientists, analysts, businessmen and entrepreneurs,

The main discussions focus on key macro issues: economy, geopolitics, society, environment and technologies, their development in the years to come and possible impact on investment and business decisions.

During the thematic discussions, the speakers and participants present their experiences, thoughts and ideas about the challenges and problems facing the modern world, and in that context reefer to courage and bravery, with their various manifestations.

President Sarkissian invited the participants of the Chamonix discussions to the third Armenian Summit of Minds scheduled for October 23-24 in Dilijan. The summit is a unique opportunity to present Armenia’s potential, develop new areas of cooperation, and establish business ties.