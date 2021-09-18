Former U.S. Ambassador John M. Ordway visits Armenia

Embassy Yerevan welcomes back Ambassador John M. Ordway (ret.) who led the U.S. Mission to Armenia in 2001-2004.



“We are excited to have Ambassador Ordway in Armenia, as the country celebrates 30 years of its independence and we are marking 30 years of U.S.-Armenian diplomatic relations,” the US Embassy said.

“Ambassador Ordway is looking forward to seeing first-hand some of the achievements of our nearly three decades of partnership and to catching up with old friends and colleagues.,” the Embassy noted.