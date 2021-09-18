SocietyTop

Former U.S. Ambassador John M. Ordway visits Armenia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 18, 2021, 13:02
Less than a minute

Embassy Yerevan welcomes back Ambassador John M. Ordway (ret.) who led the U.S. Mission to Armenia in 2001-2004.

“We are excited to have Ambassador Ordway in Armenia, as the country celebrates 30 years of its independence and we are marking 30 years of U.S.-Armenian diplomatic relations,” the US Embassy said.

“Ambassador Ordway is looking forward to seeing first-hand some of the achievements of our nearly three decades of partnership and to catching up with old friends and colleagues.,” the Embassy noted.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 18, 2021, 13:02
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button