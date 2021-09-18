Emir of the State of Qatar honors Armenian Ambassador with an Order

The Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has decorated the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Qatar Gegham Gharibjanyan with an Al Wajbah order.

The Emir received outgoing Ambassador Gharibjanyan on September 12, the Armenian Embassy in the State of Qatar informs.

The award notice says it was handed in appreciation of the Ambassador’s commendable efforts, his good work and the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

While a number of Ambassadors to Qatar, including those of France, Belgium, Hungary, Japan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ethiopia, have retired over the past month, Gegham Ghaaribjanyan is the only envoy to be honored with the order.