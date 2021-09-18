Azerbaijani forces fired at Armenian positions near Shushi on September 17, Russia MOD confirms

Three cases of ceasefire violation were registered in Shushi region on September 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

The Ministry quotes the Armenian side as saying that the shots were fired frim the positions of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the shelling, two servicemen of the armed force of Artsakh were injured.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation with the participation of representatives of both sides.

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday that one of its servicemen was wounded as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side.