US sanctions five Turkey-based Al-Qaeda supporters

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 17, 2021, 11:17
The US Treasury placed five Turkey-based Al-Qaeda facilitators and financiers on its sanctions blacklist on Thursday, as it focuses its attention on the extremist group’s network in the country.

The Treasury said Egypt-born Turkish lawyer Majdi Salim and another Egyptian citizen, Muhammad Nasr al-Din al-Ghazlani, acted as financial couriers for Al-Qaeda in Turkey.

The group, designated by the United States as a terror organization, “used Turkey-based financial couriers… to facilitate funds transfers on behalf of Al-Qaeda, including providing money to the families of imprisoned Al-Qaeda members,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “the US will continue to target those who seek to inflict harm on the United states, our citizens and our interests.

