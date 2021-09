On September 17, at around 12:30 pm, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again violated the ceasefire in the western part of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which Vruyr Vardan Shahramanyan, a private of the Defense Army, received a gunshot wound.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh, the relevant information was provided to the Russian peacekeeping command.