Armenian, Indian FMs discuss developments around International North-South Transport Corridor

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The interlocutors touched upon a wide range of issues on bilateral agenda, expressing satisfaction with the high level of traditional Armenian-Indian warm relations based on close ties. Both sides expressed readiness to raise the cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

The parties agreed to start substantive discussions on cooperation on specific programs in various fields. In this context, the importance of intensifying the high-level reciprocal visits was emphasized.

Ministers Mirzoyan and Jaishankar hailed the mutual support of Armenia and India within the framework of international structures.

The interlocutors also discussed the current developments around the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India touched upon regional and international security issues. Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the situation created as a result of the intrusion of Azerbaijani forces into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

In this context, the Minister praised India’s principled position, as well as its continued support for a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position on supporting India on the issues of Jammu and Kashmir.

The parties also discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India took place in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, where Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the work of the CSTO structures.