Armenia, Iran leaders discuss organization of uninterrupted cargo transportation between the two countries

On a working visit to Dushanbe, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

The Iranian President once again congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his victory in the elections and on assuming the post of Prime Minister, and voiced hope that new positive steps would be taken in the relations between the two countries during his tenure.

Nikol Pashinyan noted, in turn, that he returned to Armenia from the inauguration ceremony of Ebrahim Raisi with good impressions.

“The activities of our two governments started in the same period, I think it is a very good nuance, which creates an opportunity to harmonize our actions,” said the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan added that the importance of regional relations was specially emphasized in the RA Government’s action plan. In this context, the Prime Minister attached importance to the Iranian President’s statement highlighting the significance of developing relations with neighbors.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the further development of the Armenian-Iranian multilateral relations, the uninterrupted organization of cargo transportation between the two countries, and the processes taking place in the region.