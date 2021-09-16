California Armenian Legislative Caucus announces essay and visual arts scholarship winners

Asbarez – The California Armenian Legislative Caucus announced the winners of this year’s 2021 California Armenian Legislative Caucus’ Scholarship.



The California Armenian Legislative Caucus has worked hard this year to advocate and participate in educational and governmental efforts in California and awarded six scholarships to California high school students who entered essay and arts contests.



The Caucus continues to strive to educate Californians on Armenian American issues and celebrate the achievements of Armenian Americans in California.

Earlier this year the Armenian Caucus invited California high school students to participate in its Annual Essay Contest. Students were asked to write a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging that Facebook take the same course of action against denial and distorted posts regarding the 1915 Armenian Genocide as they have with the Holocaust.

Essay Contest Winners

First-prize, $1,000: Alex Santiago attending Walnut High School in Walnut, CA.

Second-prize, $750: Kyleen Lin attending Clovis North High School in Fresno, CA.

Third-prize, $500: Michael Karapetyan attending Castro Valley High School in Castro Valley, CA.



This year’s theme was “Human to Human Interaction.” Submission types were limited to drawings, paintings, photographs, digital illustrations, and graphic design.



Visual Arts Scholarship Winners

First-prize, $1,000: Lina Lee attending Milpitas High School in Milpitas, CA.

Second-prize, $750: Sophie Ludes attending Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta, CA.

Third-prize, $500: Daniella Brewer attending Tulare Western High School in Tulare, CA.

Asbarez is featuring the essays and visual arts submissions of the winners of this year’s contest below.



“Congratulations to the very deserving winners. Armenian Americans are a vital part of our state’s story and we all benefit when our leaders of tomorrow embrace and celebrate our diversity. We are proud that so many Armenians call California home,” said Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins



“Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 California Armenian Legislative Caucus’ Scholarship. Despite the ups and downs of high school during COVID, these high school students met the challenge and offered creative, heartfelt entries. Hats off to this year’s winners!,” added Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk

“As a proud member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, I am excited about the recognition and financial aid that our high school student scholarship winners will be receiving. They have earned our Caucus’ scholarship support for their essay and artistic excellence, and I look forward to their continued academic achievements in the future,” commented Senator Bob Archuleta



“Congratulations to each of this year’s California Armenian Legislative Caucus scholarship recipients,” said Senator Borgeas. “These bright, young leaders give me hope for the next generation of public servants in our state,” said Senator Andreas Borgeas



“Congratulations to the 2021 California Armenian Legislative Caucus essay and art scholarship winners. I am impressed with the winners for doing their part to share the culture and traditions of the Armenian people with all of California and the world,” said Senator Brian Dahle.



“Congratulations to this top-notch group of students throughout California for being this year’s Armenian Caucus scholarship recipients,” said Senator Mariá Elena Durazo. “We are proud to be investing in their education. The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial struggles for so many families, and we are proud to contribute toward the rising costs of their college education. On behalf of the Armenian Caucus, we cannot wait to see the great things this talented group of students will achieve. Make us proud!”



“Congratulations to these very talented young people. California has remarkable students and it’s wonderful to see scholarships helping them garner future academic opportunities,” offered Senator Anthony Portantino



“Congratulations to the recipients of the 2021 California Armenian Legislative Caucus Scholarship! I am pleased to join my colleagues in recognizing the brilliant efforts of these six students from across the state. Their entries are important reminders of the rich history, culture, and daily experiences of the Armenian community in California. It is also a reminder that some still seek to deny the shared memories of the atrocities inflicted upon the people of Armenia. That is why I will continue to work with my colleagues to elevate the voices of the Armenian communities these future leaders and scholars represent. I look forward to hearing of their future endeavors!,” Assemblymember Lisa Calderon said.



“Every year, we have the privilege to read poignant essays and view stunning visual arts from high school students throughout California,” said Assemblymember Laura Friedman. “Their works never cease to amaze me, but this year our submissions have been truly special. Each submission was crafted with so much passion, and displayed the incredible talent of its creator. I’d like to thank everyone for their participation during a very challenging year, and I want to congratulate this year’s winners for their truly inspiring work,” added Assemblymember Laura Friedman.



“Congratulations to Lina, Sophie, Daniella, Alex, Kyleen, and Michael for receiving the 2021 California Armenian Legislative Caucus Scholarships. Their dedication to finding meaningful ways to express themselves, educate others, and celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Armenian Americans in California is truly impressive and a powerful example of how we must all advocate for a more just and peaceful world,” Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel in wishing the winners well.



“Congratulations to this year’s Armenian Caucus Scholarship winners! These students’ essays and visual arts submissions showcase their skills and abilities to advocate for truth and justice for the Armenian Genocide. I hope they continue to use their talents to make a positive impact on the issues they care about,” offered Assemblymember Chris Holden.



“I offer my sincere congratulations to the scholarship recipients who recognized the historical significance of the Armenian Genocide in their entry. It is important to recognize the young talented students who understand the importance of human-to-human interaction,” said Assemblymember Tom Lackey.



“I want to thank the all the students who participated this year’s Armenian Genocide Scholarship Contest and their parents and teachers who supported their creative endeavors. Each year, I am amazed by the talent of California’s young artists and writers,” said Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, head of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. “This annual contest presents a unique opportunity for our state to celebrate the talent of brilliant California high school students while granting them the opportunity to explore the history and culture of the Armenian people. Congratulations to our six winners!,” Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian said.



“As a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, I want to congratulate all of the winners of this year’s caucus scholarship,” said Assemblywoman Luz Rivas. “These six high students showed incredible talent in their ability to raise awareness of the Armenian Genocide through the visual arts and essay writing. I commend our winners for their accomplishments and wish them the best as future leaders,” said Assemblymember Luz Rivas.



“I am so proud of all the winners of this year’s Armenian Legislative Caucus Scholarship Award and their ability to put words into action to advocate on behalf of the Armenian people. Congratulations students and I wish you much luck on your entrance into college,” Assemblymember Suzette Valladares offered.

Members of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus include: Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins; Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg; Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk; and senators Bob Archuleta, Andreas Borgeas, Brian Dahle, María Elena Durazo, Anthony Portantino. Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes and Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullen are joined by members of the California Assembly Lisa Calderon, Vince Fong, Laura Friedman, Jesse Gabriel, Mike Gipson, Chris Holden, Tom Lackey, Adrin Nazarian, Assemblymember Luz Rivas, Blanca Rubio and Suzette Valladares as members of the Caucus.