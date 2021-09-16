Armenian President to attend Summit of Minds in Chamonix, France

President Armen Sarkissan left for France today to take part in the prestigious annual International Summit of Minds in Chamonix.

After a year-long break caused by Covid-19, the event will bring together famous political, economic, scientific, cultural and business figures from all over the world.

President Sarkissian will take part in three different discussions as keynote speaker.

Committed to its philosophy, the Chamonix Summit serves as a unique platform for the exchange of ideas. The discussions will focus on key macro issues, economy, geopolitics, society, environment and technologies, their development in the coming years and the possible impact on investment and business decisions.

This year the Summit of Minds will be attended by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein (USA), former Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross Yves Daccord, Director of UNCTAD’s division on investment and enterprise James Zhan, heads of large international companies, scientific and educational institutions and others.

Within the framework of the summit, Armen Sarkissian will have meetings with the heads of a number of major global companies, including Swiss ones (Google, Nestlé, Cargill, etc.) to discuss investment opportunities. These meetings are a unique opportunity to present Armenia’s potential, develop new areas of cooperation, and establish business ties.

Armenia’s Dilijan will host the Third Armenian Summit of minds October 23-24.