Armenian PM, Tajik President discuss bilateral, regional issues

On a working visit to Dushanbe, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon before the sitting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the development of bilateral relations as well as cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Nikol Pashinyan and Emomali Rahmon highlighted the expansion of ties in the economic sphere and implementation of consistent steps in that direction, which will contribute to the increase of the trade turnover between Armenia and Tajikistan. The sides expressed confidence that there is a great potential in that direction.

The leaders of Armenia and Tajikistan exchanged views on the agenda of the CSTO Collective Security Council sitting and measures aimed at ensuring security in the CSTO region.