Armenian Parliament Speaker, Baroness Cox discuss situation resulting from Artsakh war

President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan received the Delegation headed by Member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox.

Alen Simonyan said it was a honor for him to host a great friend of the Armenian people.

Alen Simonyan thanked the Baroness for her consistent support to Armenia and Artsakh.

The President of the Parliament and Baroness Cox discussed the situation created as a result of the war, referred to the issue of prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan.

The Baroness expressed concern over the non-constructive statements made by Azerbaijan from various international platforms, voicing hope that with the active support of the international community it would be possible to resolve the issue of repatriation of all prisoners.

At the end of the meeting the parties reached agreement on further cooperation.