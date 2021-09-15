US provides $9.5 million in support of Armenia’s efforts to fights corruption

The US Government supports Armenia’s efforts to fight corruption by providing $9.5 million through the United States Agency for International Development.



The announcement was made during today’s conference on “Priorities of Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Policy,” which was also attended by Deputy Minister of Justice Suren Grigoryan. The program aims to reduce corruption opportunities, strengthen public demand for accountability in Armenia, and improve accountability.



Also present at the launch of the program were US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy, Chairman of the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption Haykuhi Harutyunyan, MPs, civil society representatives and others.



In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Grigoryan welcomed the launch of the program on behalf of the Ministry.



In the context of the development of the institutional system of anti-corruption policy, the Deputy Minister presented the procedure for forming the Anti-Corruption Committee, the regulation of prosecutorial control over the legality of criminal proceedings on corruption, as well as the process of establishing an anti-corruption court.