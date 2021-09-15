CSTO to establish council on biological safety

The Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have decided to create a Coordination Council of authorized bodies on biological safety, TASS quotes the press service of the Russian Security Council as saying.

The Secretaries met in Dushanbe today.

“The coordinating council being created will analyze the situation related to ensuring biological safety in the CSTO member states, organize the exchange of experience, prepare recommendations for the formation and development of coordinated activities in this area,” the statement says.

Its functions will include, in particular, the development of proposals on joint practical measures of the CSTO states to prevent threats to national, regional and international security associated with the impact of biological factors. In addition, the countries intend to improve the legal framework for cooperation within the CSTO and strengthen the interaction of specialized structures in the field of biological safety.