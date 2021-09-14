Two new stamps depict Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi

A souvenir sheet with two postage stamps under the theme “Bombing of Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral of Shushi” has been put into circulation, HayPost informs.

The postage stamp of the souvenir sheet with the nominal value of 940 AMD depicts Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral of Shushi (XIX c.) and the postage stamp of the souvenir sheet with the nominal value of 950 AMD depicts Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral damaged by the strikes of Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicles.

The left part of the souvenir sheet depicts Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral of Shushi before the bombing as well as one of the angel sculptures of the church. The right part of the souvenir sheet depicts Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral, being bombed as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, as well as the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Date of issue: September 14, 2021

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Stamp size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

S/sheet size: 105,0 x 70,0 mm

Print run: 25 000 pcs