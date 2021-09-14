Solidarity in action: Macron tweets in Armenian to announce the first delivery of vaccine to Yerevan

French President Emmanuel Macron has posted in Armenian to announce the delivery of the first batch of 25,000 doses of vaccine to Armenia.

“As I promised in August this year, the first batch of 25,000 doses of vaccine will reach our Armenian friends tonight.

Solidarity in action in the fight against COVID-19,” Macron said in social media posts.

Ինչպես և խոստացել էի նախորդ տարվա օգոստոս ամսին, 25 000 դեղաչափ պատվաստանյութի առաջին խմբաքանակն այս երեկո կհասնի մեր հայ բարեկամներին։

Համերաշխությունը գործողության մեջ COVID-19 համավարակի դեմ պայքարում։ — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 14, 2021

The first batch of 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sent by France arrived at the international zvartnots Airport this morning.

Chargé d’affaires of the French Embassy in Armenia, Mr. Christophe Katsahian and representatives of the Armenian Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs were at the site.

The rest of the deliveries will continue tomorrow and in the weeks to come in coordination with the Armenian authorities.

France stands alongside Armenia in dealing with the pandemic. In 2020, it sent three missions of doctors specializing in the treatment of the coronavirus, and on August 3, 2021, the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, announced the donation of 200,000 doses of vaccines.

President Macron then declared: “The Armenians are going through many hardships. With friendship and solidarity, I tell them: France will always be present at your side. France is ready to send 200,000 doses of vaccines to Yerevan. We will beat the virus together.”