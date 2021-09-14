Senator Portantino garners additional $1.8m in state funds for Armenian American Museum in Glendale

Senator Anthony J. Portantino announced this week that his request for $1.8 million for the Armenian American Museum was approved by the Legislature. The highly anticipated landmark, which commenced construction in July, is set to be the first cultural center of its kind in California.



“I am thrilled to secure additional funds to keep the museum’s positive momentum going for this important cultural center in Glendale,” stated Senator Portantino. “The landmark museum will impact and inspire generations to come. This is an investment that represents our shared vision with the Armenian American community. I am pleased to be in a position to help make it a reality and very grateful to our Senate Leadership and the Governor for supporting this educational investment that will benefit California for decades.”



Earlier this year, the Armenian American Museum celebrated its groundbreaking during a ceremony at the future site of the museum, with over 1000 guests who marked the beginning of construction of the landmark center. Senator Portantino was honored to attend and provide remarks during the event.



“We are incredibly grateful to Senator Anthony Portantino for his unwavering support of the Armenian American Museum,” stated Berdj Karapetian, Executive Chairman of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California. “It is an exciting time for the project as we celebrated the historic groundbreaking with the entire community and now have commenced construction at the future site of the museum. Senator Portantino’s efforts to secure additional funding and the State of California’s continued commitment and partnership will help bring to reality a landmark center that will be the pride of our Jewel City and Golden State.”



Senator Portantino has been an ardent supporter and a champion for the Armenian American museum. He has helped secure millions in state funds in support of the project.



In 2019, Senator Portantino initiated a meeting between Governor Gavin Newsom’s team and museum leadership that helped the project reach a historic milestone. Following the successful meeting and tour of the cultural center’s future site by his Legislative Secretary, the Governor renewed his support for the project by including $5 million in the 2019-2020 State Budget for the Armenian American Museum.



An initial $1 million grant for the project was approved as part of the 2016-2017 State budget. In his first term, Senator Portantino successfully secured $3 million for the museum, which was approved in the 2017-2018 budget. The additional funds in this year’s budget brings the total state investment in the Museum to $9.8 million.



The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is located in heart of Glendale and seeks to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. Ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions are represented on the museum’s board.