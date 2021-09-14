Reserve sergeant killed in one of military bases – MOD

On September 13, at around 10:00 pm reserve sergeant Mkrtich Seryozha Hovakimyan, born in 1978, received a fatal gunshot wound in one of the military bases located in the south-eastern direction of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense reports.

According to preliminary data, the incident happened due to violation of the rules of military service.

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss, expresses support to the family members, relatives and colleagues of the deceased serviceman.