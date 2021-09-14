President Sarkissian honors GM Elina Danielyan with an Order

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, chess player, international grandmaster Elina Danielyan has been awarded the Order of Services to the Motherland of the 2nd degree for her victory in the 2021 European Women’s Individual Chess Championship and for representing Armenia in the international arena.

GM Elina Danielyan became the first woman in the history of independent Armenia to win the European Champion’s title.

Today, President Armen Sarkissian hosted Elina Danielyan at the presidential residence to hand over the high state award. The President congratulated the leading grandmaster of the Armenian women’s chess team and wished her new achievements.

President Sarkissian and Elina Danielyan spoke about the developments in the chess world, the changes taking place, the importance of preserving and developing the chess traditions in Armenia.

The meeting continued around the chessboard. The game ended in a friendly draw.

Elina Danielyan said the meeting with the President was a great honor. “It is important for every athlete to see the country’s attention to his/her success. At that moment you feel that what you have been doing over the years, the work and effort you have put in, was not in vain. Without it, it will be difficult for us to show results. It inspires and empowers to achieve further goals.”