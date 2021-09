Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok will arrive in Armenia today for an official visit.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Slovakia will take place on September 14 at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It will be followed by a joint press conference.

Within the framework of the official visit, Ivan Korčok will have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.