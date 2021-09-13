North Korea tests new long-range cruise missile

North Korea has tested a new long-range cruise missile capable of hitting much of Japan, state media said on Monday, the BBC reports.

The weekend tests saw missiles travelling up to 1,500km, the official KCNA news agency said.

It suggests North Korea is still capable of developing weapons despite food shortages and an economic crisis.

The US military said the latest tests posed threats to the international community, and neighbouring Japan said it had “significant concerns”.

A picture in the North Korean Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a missile being fired from a launch vehicle, while another could be seen in horizontal flight.

The missiles are “a strategic weapon of great significance”, the KCNA agency said.