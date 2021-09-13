Armenian FM, French Co-Chair stress the need for resumption of Karabakh peace process

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti and French Deputy Foreign Minister for Continental Europe.

A wide range of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict were discussed.

Ararat Mirzoyan drew the French Co-Chair’s attention to the humanitarian situation created by the 44-day war, emphasizing the need for the immediate and unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

The interlocutors stressed the need to resume the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

In this context, Minister Mirzoyan noted that the Armenian side supports the position expressed in the joint statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs after the 44-day war, in particular, the need for a stable, lasting settlement of the conflict based on known principles.