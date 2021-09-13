Armenian FM, EU envoy discuss issues of regional security

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar discussed in detail issues related to regional security.

The parties stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The Foreign Minister stressed that in order to ensure regional stability and security, it is important to maintain the ceasefire, ensure the immediate and unconditional repatriation of prisoners of war, civilian hostages still being held in Azerbaijan, as well as the renunciation of anti-Armenian, belligerent rhetoric.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also stressed that the illegal presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the conduct of military exercises in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone undermine the de-escalation efforts in the region.

During the meeting the interlocutors exchanged views on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda.