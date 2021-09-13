Armenian Defense Minister to attend CSTO meetings in Dushanbe

The delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan will watch the active phase of the Zapad-2021 joint strategic military exercise of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus to be held at the Mulino military training ground in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.



On September 15-16, the delegation led by the RA Minister of Defense will take part in the sittings of the CSTO statutory bodies (the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Council), as well as the Collective Security Council to be held in Dushanbe.