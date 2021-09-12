Paris mayor Hidalgo announces French presidential bid

The Socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on Sunday announced plans to run for president in next year’s election, joining a growing list of challengers to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron, AFP reports.

Speaking in the northwestern city of Rouen, Hidalgo, who has been mayor of Paris since 2014 said: “I have decided to be a candidate for the presidency of the French Republic.”

The 62-year-old daughter of Spanish immigrants, who fled Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, is the hot favorite to win the nomination of the Socialist party.

Humblement, consciente de la gravité de cet instant, et pour faire de nos espoirs la réalité de nos vies, j’ai décidé d’être candidate à la présidence de la République française. pic.twitter.com/viaXwURm53 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) September 12, 2021

Hidalgo chose Rouen, which is also run by a Socialist, for her announcement to try establish a foothold outside of Paris.

She credited her rise from humble beginnings in a housing estate – her father was an electrician and her mother a seamstress – as testament of the power of the French Republic to help children overcome “class prejudice”.

Warning of growing inequality, she said: “the Republican model is disintegrating before our eyes” and added: “I want all children in France to have the same opportunities I had.”

Polls currently show Hidalgo would garner only seven to nine percent in the first round of voting for president in April if picked to represent the Socialists.