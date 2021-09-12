Azerbaijani Police checking the trucks with Iranian license plates in the area of Eyvazli settlement – Armenia NSS

From midday, September 12th, the police of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been checking the documents of drivers and cargo of trucks with Iranian license plates in the area of Eyvazli settlement under Azerbaijani control, close to the Vorotan settlement on Goris-Kapan road, the Armenian National Security Service reports.

The border guards of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia are working together with the servicemen of the border service of the Russian Federation Security Service to settle the situation.