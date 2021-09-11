Belgian National Orchestra opens new season with Sergey Khachatryan’s violin performance

The Belgian National Orchestra opens new season with Sergey Khachatryan’s brilliant violin performance, the Armenian Embassy in Brussels reports.

To kick off this 2021-2022 season, the members of the orchestra and their conductor Hugh Wolff will offered, among other things, the Belgian premiere of These Premises Are Alarmed by Thomas Adès.

Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan, winner of the Queen Elisabeth Competition in 2005, joined the orchestra for Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1.

The Second Symphony by Brahms will close the program.