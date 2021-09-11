CultureTop

Belgian National Orchestra opens new season with Sergey Khachatryan’s violin performance

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 11, 2021, 23:30
The Belgian National Orchestra opens new season with Sergey Khachatryan’s brilliant violin performance, the Armenian Embassy in Brussels reports.

To kick off this 2021-2022 season, the members of the orchestra and their conductor Hugh Wolff will  offered, among other things, the Belgian premiere of  These Premises Are Alarmed  by Thomas Adès.

Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan, winner of the Queen Elisabeth Competition in 2005, joined the orchestra for Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1.

The  Second Symphony  by Brahms will close the program.

