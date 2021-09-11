PoliticsTop

Artsakh’s Defense Minister resigns

Siranush Ghazanchyan September 11, 2021, 15:54
Less than a minute

Artsakh’s Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Mikayel Arzumanyan has resigned.

President Arayik Harutyunyan has formally accepted and signed the resignation letter, the President’s Press Office reported.

