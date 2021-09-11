Home | All news | Politics | Artsakh’s Defense Minister resigns PoliticsTop Artsakh’s Defense Minister resigns Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 11, 2021, 15:54 Less than a minute Artsakh’s Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Mikayel Arzumanyan has resigned. President Arayik Harutyunyan has formally accepted and signed the resignation letter, the President’s Press Office reported. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 11, 2021, 15:54 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print