PM Pashinyan chairs meeting of the Security Council

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 10, 2021, 16:06
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council, the government’s press service reported.

No further details were provided.

