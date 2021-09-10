Outgoing French Ambassador pledges continued support to the deepening of friendly relations with Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian received the outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

President Sarkissian praised Ambassador Lacôte ‘s diplomatic service in Armenia and thanked him for his personal efforts in deepening the traditional Armenian-French friendly relations.

“Thank you for your effective work during your diplomatic mission in Armenia,” said President Sarkissian

The President handed a letter of thanks to Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, emphasizing his great contribution to the friendship between the two countries and peoples.

Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, in turn, praised President Sarkissian’s trust in his work as Ambassador. He said that he has been and will remain one of the best friends of Armenia and will continue his contribution to the deepening of the Armenian-French friendly relations.