Members of Government sworn in

The swearing-in ceremony of the members of the Government took place today at the residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia, in the presence of the President Armen Sarkissian.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was sworn in first. The members of the government then read out the following text stipulated by the legislation.

“For the sake of achieving national goals, strengthening the homeland, I swear to fulfill my obligations to the people in good faith, to observe the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, to promote the protection of the sovereignty and interests of the Republic of Armenia, to remain faithful to the high title of member of the Government.”

At the end of the ceremony, President Armen Sarkissian congratulated the Prime Minister and the members of the government, wishing them fruitful work for the benefit of the state and the people.