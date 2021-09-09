Moderna developing a one-dose Covid-and-flu booster shot

Moderna is developing a new Covid-19 vaccine and a new combined booster shot that also boosts immunity against the flu, the company told investors today, giving a window into the vaccine maker’s plans for a future where the coronavirus is a regularly occurring virus, if one that’s less widespread and devastating.

“I am proud of the progress that the Moderna team has made in advancing our best-in-class mRNA pipeline while addressing the global COVID-19 pandemic. We believe our mRNA platform can solve the world’s greatest health challenges, from diseases impacting millions, to ultra-rare diseases impacting dozens, to medicines personalized down to the individual level,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

“Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu. We are making progress on enrolling patients in our rare disease programs, and we are fully enrolled in our personalized cancer vaccine trial. We believe this is just the beginning of a new age of information-based medicines,” he added.